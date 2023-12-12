FACT CHECK: Misleading photo circulates false claim of PM Modi refusing greeting from president Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of a misleading photo claiming PM Modi refused a greeting from President Murmu.

A recent viral photo alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to reciprocate greetings from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a parliamentary event on December 6, 2023, has been debunked by the India TV Fact Check team. The misleading narrative accompanying the photo circulated on social media, raising questions about the dignity of the leaders involved.

The image in question captures a moment during a photo op where all four leaders, including PM Modi, are seen with folded hands in the 'namaste' gesture. However, the misleading claim suggests that while the three leaders extended greetings, Prime Minister Modi did not respond. Upon closer examination of the live broadcast of the event, the Fact Check team found that all leaders were indeed posing with their hands folded, debunking the false narrative.

The photo, shared widely on Facebook with a caption in Hindi questioning the dignity of the leaders, implies that the Prime Minister ignored greetings from the President, Vice President, and Lok Sabha Speaker. However, the accompanying caption misinterprets the context of the image. The Fact Check team emphasizes the need to consider the entire sequence of events.

During the event paying tribute to Dr. B. R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, the leaders, including PM Modi, President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, and Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, posed for a photo. The misleading narrative suggests a lack of dignity among the leaders, specifically focusing on the gesture of folded hands.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the false claim that PM Modi ignored greetings from the President.

India TV did a fact-check

Upon investigation, India TV Fact Check found that the viral photo captured the moment when PM Modi had already put down his hands and turned to walk away after posing with the other leaders. The team discovered that PM Modi initiated the 'namaste' gesture, which was followed by the other three leaders a second later. The live broadcast, examined from the 9.38-minute timestamp, clearly depicts the sequence of events.

In the first photo from the live stream, PM Modi is seen offering a namaste, and in the subsequent moments, President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, and Lok Sabha Speaker Birla also fold their hands. The leaders, along with the camerapersons, direct their attention toward the photographers present, capturing the ceremonial moment.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of the viral photo captured the moment when PM Modi had already put down his hands.

The viral photo, shared out of context, portrays a misleading narrative, suggesting that PM Modi refused to greet the three leaders while they stood with folded hands. The Fact Check team stresses the importance of considering the entire sequence and viewing the live broadcast to accurately understand the context.

This incident underscores the need for caution and verification in the age of social media, where misleading information can quickly spread. The India TV Fact Check team remains committed to debunking false narratives and ensuring the public has accurate information about significant events involving national leaders.

