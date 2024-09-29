Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Fact Check
  4. Fact Check: Has India finally received Veto Power at UNSC? Know truth behind viral claim

Fact Check: Has India finally received Veto Power at UNSC? Know truth behind viral claim

India TV Fact Check: A claim is being made on social media that India has become a permanent member of the UNSC with Veto Power. India TV conducted a fact check on the viral claim.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2024 11:21 IST
Fact Check of viral claim
Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral claim

India TV Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media with a claim that India has been granted permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and has acquired veto power following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation and at the 79th UN General Assembly session. However, when India TV fact-checked this video it was confirmed that it is false. 

What is the claim?

Several videos circulating on social media claim that India has been granted permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with veto power. These videos explain the process and showcase reactions from global leaders regarding India's entry into the UNSC as a permanent member.  

An X user shared the viral video on September 26 and wrote, "BHARAT GOT A PERMANENT MEMBERSHIP IN UNSC WITH VETO POWER! CONGRATULATIONS India has got permanent membership with veto power in the Security Council of the United Nations. Earlier only five countries had this status. Now there are six countries. Hearty congratulations and best wishes."

India Tv - Fact Check, PM Modi, UNSC

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This is going viral

India TV did investigation

As the video was going viral on social media, we decided to investigate this claim. We conducted a Google Open Search with relevant keywords but found no news reports confirming that such a status has been granted to India. Then we looked at the official social media handles of the United Nations and Indian government but did not find any posts regarding it. 

Further, when we searched for 'UN Veto Power' on Google, we saw a 'Voting System' section on the official United Nations website. In the 'Right to Veto' section, it clearly outlines that only the five permanent members of the UNSC—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—hold veto power. 

India Tv - Fact Check, PM Modi, UNSC

Image Source : SCREENSHOTUN Veto Power

Notably, the UNSC consists 15 members—five permanent members with veto power (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) and ten non-permanent members. The non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms, without veto rights. 

What came out in fact check?

The fact check conducted by India TV confirmed that India has not been granted permanent membership in the UNSC with veto power. Currently, only the five permanent members of the UNSC—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—possess the exclusive 'right to veto.' The viral claim circulating on social media was found to be false. Users are advised to be cautious of such videos.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Hezbollah chief Nasrallah break down after Israel's airstrikes on Lebanon? Know truth

Also Read: Fact Check: Old video of black flags shown to BJP leaders shared as recent ahead of Haryana polls

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Fact Check

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Fact-check News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement