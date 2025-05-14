Fact Check: Did Bangladesh close its airspace for India? Here's truth behind viral claim Fact Check: Several social media users are claiming that Bangladesh has closed its airspace for India, Let's find out the truth behind this viral claim.

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, users are sharing the flag of Bangladesh on social media and claiming that Bangladesh has closed its airspace for India and said that there will be no more agreement. However, when we fact-checked this claim, it was found to be fake.

What is going viral?

On May 12, a user named Arab Daily Scoop on the social media platform X posted a picture of the Bangladesh flag and claimed that Bangladesh closed its airspace for India, saying that there will be no more agreements. Many other users are also sharing the post with the same claim.

Investigation

To verify the viral claim, we searched on Google with the help of related keywords. During this time, we did not find any credible media reports that mentioned that Bangladesh had closed its airspace for India. To know the truth of the investigation, we also searched the news outlets of Bangladesh. During our investigation, we found a report on 'Dhaka Tribune'.

According to the report, due to increased tension between India and Pakistan, a major air corridor of the subcontinent has been disrupted, which is directly affecting Bangladesh flights. Pakistan's closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft and India taking the same step as a retaliation has caused huge chaos in the air traffic system of the region.

Due to this situation, Bangladesh's national airline, Biman Bangladesh, and other international airlines based in Dhaka have had to change their traditional flight routes. It is now taking up to two hours more to reach major destinations like London, Rome, Istanbul and Toronto. This has not only increased the cost of the flight, but has also increased fuel consumption and operational pressure.

What was revealed in the fact check?

Our fact check has revealed that Bangladesh has not closed its airspace for India. Due to the increased tension between India and Pakistan, some traditional flight routes have been changed, which has affected flight operations. People are advised to be cautious of any such posts.

