Why USS Abraham Lincoln's arrival in Thailand has led to crackdown on sex workers in Pattaya | EXPLAINED

Thousands of American service members arrived in eastern Thailand on Wednesday as the USS Abraham Lincoln docked near Pattaya, the popular tourist city known for its beaches and nightlife. The aircraft carrier passed Singapore over the weekend while returning to the United States after a lengthy deployment in the Middle East as part of the US war against Iran.

According to Thai officials, the USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to dock at a port in Chonburi province. More than 5,000 American service members are onboard, with many expected to visit Pattaya during the port call.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said he hoped the arrival of the sailors would provide a boost to the local economy during the low tourist season. The USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. is expected to dock at a separate port.

"For Pattaya to be seen as an important vacation spot is something that we have aimed for," Poramet said. "We welcome more visits of the troops in the future, whether for a drill or a vacation, before they go back to the US"

Following a meeting with American officials on Monday, the mayor said the service members would be barred from certain activities, including parasailing, jet skiing and marijuana use.

Thailand legalised medical cannabis in 2022, and dispensaries have since become common in several Thai cities. However, visiting US personnel have been instructed not to take advantage of the country's relatively relaxed cannabis laws.

Crackdown in Pattaya over prostitution surge

Thai officials said the sailors would be allowed time to rest and recuperate after spending more than 200 days at sea. Shore leave will be staggered, meaning the personnel are unlikely to leave the ships at the same time.

Police have increased patrols around Pattaya's beachfront and nightlife districts and conducted raids over the weekend. Officials said between 40 and 50 people were detained on suspicion of prostitution.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet told AFP that there had been a recent crackdown on sex workers but denied that it was linked to the arrival of the American service members.

In a Facebook post, the mayor said he hoped the visiting personnel could spend up to 100 million Thai baht, or around $3 million, during their stay, providing a significant boost to the city's economy during the low season.

Prostitution remains illegal in Thailand, although the sex industry continues to be highly visible in major tourist destinations, including Pattaya and parts of Bangkok.

Distressed situation aboard USS Abraham Lincoln



Earlier in August, the usually Asia-based USS George Washington relieved the long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East.

The Lincoln, one of the US Navy's largest warships, played a role in American operations during the Iran conflict, which flared up again over the weekend after a month-long lull.

The deployment included more than 250 consecutive days at sea, raising concerns over the welfare of the crew following reports of deteriorating mental health and shortages of essential supplies, including food and hygiene products.

The prolonged deployment reportedly led to morale problems among the crew of around 5,000 personnel. Reports also emerged of at least one possible suicide attempt and incidents involving sailors allegedly attempting to jump from the ship amid stress linked to the extended period at sea.

US President Donald Trump later downplayed the concerns, saying the deployment was "not nearly long enough."

Thai officials said the USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to continue its journey back to the United States following its port call in Thailand.

Also Read:

Abandon ship? US sailors trying to jump overboard as Iran conflict lingers on, families call for help