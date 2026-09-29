Ujjain Shahi Masjid row explained: What led to violence and what happens next in the case?

Ujjain:

Heavy security will be deployed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday as the process of removing the portion of the historic Shahi Masjid that falls in the proposed road-widening alignment resumes. The development comes a day after stone-pelting and clashes between a crowd and police triggered tension in the area. Police used tear gas shells and baton charges to disperse the crowd after protesters allegedly hurled stones at security personnel. As per authorities, the situation is now under control but security has been intensified around Chhatri Chowk and the Kanthal area to prevent any further escalation. More than 2,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed in the city, while Rapid Action Force personnel are also on the ground, they added.

The controversy centres on a portion of the Shahi Masjid that falls within the alignment of a 15-metre-wide road being developed as part of preparations for Simhastha 2028. The mosque management and members of the Muslim community had agreed to remove the affected portion themselves as part of an understanding with the administration.

However, the situation changed dramatically on Monday (September 28) after misleading material circulated on social media, triggering fears that the entire mosque would be demolished. Police have said that misleading and AI-generated videos showing the entire mosque being razed helped fuel rumours and mobilise a crowd.

What is the Shahi Masjid controversy in Ujjain?

Ujjain is preparing for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh, which is expected to draw a huge number of devotees. As part of the preparations, the administration and Ujjain Municipal Corporation are undertaking road-widening and infrastructure projects across the city. The road connecting Kanthal Chouraha and Gopal Mandir is particularly important as it leads towards the Mahakaleshwar temple and the banks of the Kshipra river. The route is also used during religious processions such as the Shahi Sawari and Peshwai.

According to the administration, the road needs to be widened to 15 metres to improve traffic movement and ensure the safety of devotees during major religious events. The Shahi Masjid is among the structures affected by the proposed alignment. The Madhya Pradesh High Court also noted the importance of the road for traffic management during Simhastha and other major events.

How much of the mosque will be removed?

The dispute does not involve the demolition of the entire Shahi Masjid. According to the plan, only the portion of the mosque that falls within the road alignment will be removed. The affected structures include a section of the prayer hall and other portions near the road. Earlier court documents recorded the mosque management's claim that the proposed action would affect the Jamat Khana, Mazhar Chouk Shahi and a nearly 120-foot-high minaret.

Under the understanding reached between the administration and the mosque committee, the affected portion is to be removed with the cooperation of members of the Muslim community. The large minaret is not proposed to be simply demolished. Instead, authorities have said it will be technically shifted to another side. Shops affected by the road-widening exercise are also to be provided alternative locations. The mosque management is expected to receive benefits such as Floor Area Ratio and Transferable Development Rights as applicable under the agreement.

Why did the Shahi Masjid dispute turn violent?

The situation remained peaceful initially after a meeting on Sunday night, September 27, during which members of the Muslim community agreed to remove the affected portion themselves. On Monday morning, members of the mosque committee began removing parts of the structure. The situation changed after a video circulated on social media claiming that the administration intended to demolish the entire mosque and that bulldozers had arrived at the site.

Police officials and subsequent reports said misleading and AI-generated videos played a role in spreading the claim that the entire mosque was being demolished. As the rumours spread, a large crowd gathered around the mosque and attempted to move towards the site.

When police tried to stop the crowd, stones were allegedly thrown at security personnel. Police then used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd. Several police personnel were injured during the confrontation, according to officials.

The authorities have since stepped up surveillance of social media. Eight FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, 15 people have been arrested or detained, and cases have also been registered against social media accounts accused of spreading misleading material. More than 100 pieces of content have reportedly been removed.

What did the mosque management argue?

The petitioners had argued before the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the Shahi Masjid was an ancient religious structure and that removing portions of the prayer hall, minaret and other structures would affect their constitutional rights. They also argued that the required road width could be achieved by removing structures on the other side of the road or by considering an alternative alignment that would leave the mosque untouched.

According to the mosque management, the portion falling within the proposed road alignment was around 9 to 11 feet wide and its removal would affect the prayer hall, Mazhar Chouk Shahi and part of the 120-foot-high minaret. The petitioners also questioned why alternative options could not be considered to protect the historic religious structure.

What did the Madhya Pradesh High Court say?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench rejected petitions challenging the proposed removal on September 9. In its order, the court noted that the road from Kanthal Chouraha to Gopal Mandir is proposed to be 15 metres wide under the Ujjain Development Plan 2035. The court also recorded the administration's argument that the route is an important Peshwai and Shahi Sawari road connecting Gopal Mandir with the Mahakaleshwar temple and extending towards the Kshipra river.

The court observed that the road-widening exercise was being undertaken in the larger public interest, particularly in view of the expected movement of large numbers of devotees during Simhastha 2028.

The court further noted that several obstructing structures along the road had already been removed and held that the action of the authorities could not, on the material before it, be treated as arbitrary or unconstitutional. On September 28, the mosque petitioners informed the High Court that they had reached a settlement with the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. The court subsequently disposed of two appeals related to the dispute.

How old is Ujjain's Shahi Masjid?

The mosque's imam and Waqf management have claimed that the Shahi Masjid was built around 1390 AD, which would make it roughly 636 years old. However, the precise 1390 date has not been conclusively established through publicly available historical records. Based on available accounts, the mosque is generally described as a several-hundred-year-old structure dating to the late 14th century. The mosque is located in Ujjain's old city area around Chhatri Chowk in the Kanthal region.

Why is it called the Shahi Masjid?

Historical accounts associate the mosque's construction with the period of Dilawar Khan Ghori, regarded as the first independent ruler of Malwa, around the late 14th century. The mosque was built in the architectural tradition of the medieval Sultanate period. According to accounts associated with the site, rulers of Malwa, members of their royal entourage and senior officials would visit the location for Friday prayers and prayers on important occasions. Its association with the royal establishment is believed to be the reason it came to be known as the Shahi Masjid.

Why is the road widening considered important?

The Shahi Masjid is located close to Gopal Mandir and lies on an important road connecting the Kanthal area with Gopal Mandir and onward towards the Mahakaleshwar temple and Kshipra river.

The route is used during major religious processions, including the Shahi Sawari and Peshwai. With Simhastha 2028 expected to bring very large crowds to Ujjain, the administration says wider roads are necessary for smoother traffic movement and public safety. The High Court also took note of the expected increase in the number of devotees and the need for better traffic management during the festival.

What did Giriraj Singh say?

Union minister Giriraj Singh criticised the protests over the Ujjain incident. In a video post, he said the unrest was a "well-planned conspiracy" to disturb social harmony in the country. He claimed that the Hindu community had respected the law when temples were removed for development works and alleged that creating unrest over the action involving the Shahi Masjid reflected an intention to create disorder.

What did Asaduddin Owaisi say?

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the action involving the mosque. Speaking to the media, Owaisi said, "I salute those people. They are protesting by following the path of Gandhi, because mosques cannot be demolished in this manner." He further alleged that the powers given to district collectors and governments under the new Waqf law were intended to take control of mosques, dargahs, khanqahs, graveyards and Eidgahs away from Muslims. He claimed that the developments in Ujjain had proved his earlier concerns. These were Owaisi's political allegations and interpretation of the situation.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say?

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the controversy. Yadav appealed to Muslims to remain patient and said, "Those who take away rights will be punished by the Constitution." The Kannauj MP also alleged that the BJP had the largest number of illegal buildings. His comments came amid the ongoing controversy over the road-widening exercise and the removal of the affected portion of the mosque.

What happens next in Ujjain?

The administration is expected to continue the process of removing the portion of the Shahi Masjid that falls within the road-widening alignment. The latest arrangement is based on the understanding between the mosque committee and the administration and the subsequent court proceedings. The remaining work is expected to be carried out with the participation of members of the Muslim community rather than through a full-scale demolition of the mosque.

The approximately 120-foot-high minaret is not to be demolished as part of the exercise and is proposed to be shifted using a technical process. Shops affected by the road project are to be provided alternative locations, while the mosque management is to receive applicable FAR and TDR benefits. Security will remain tight around Chhatri Chowk and the Kanthal area. More than 2,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed, with RAF personnel also assisting in maintaining law and order. The district magistrate and superintendent of police are monitoring the situation, while restrictions and identity checks have been strengthened around the sensitive area.

City Qazi Khalik Ur Rehman has also appealed to people not to believe rumours and to remain peaceful. For now, the administration's immediate focus is to complete the remaining road-widening work without allowing fresh violence or misinformation to trigger another confrontation.

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