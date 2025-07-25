40 rockets fired in 20 seconds: All about the RM-70 weapon system which Cambodia used to attack Thailand On July 24, Cambodia launched a rocket attack on Thailand using the RM-70 multiple-launch rocket system, escalating a long-standing border dispute near the Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom temples. The conflict, rooted in a 1907 French border demarcation, has now turned into open warfare.

New Delhi:

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict that erupted on July 24 has become the sixth major armed clash of the year. The Royal Cambodian Army launched an aggressive offensive using the powerful RM-70 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), targeting Thailand in the latest flare-up of a long-standing territorial dispute near historic temple sites.

What triggered the conflict?

Tensions escalated over the disputed Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom temples, both UNESCO World Heritage sites. The conflict stems from a border demarcation done by France in 1907, which both countries continue to contest. In May 2025, the killing of a Cambodian soldier at the border reignited tensions. The situation deteriorated quickly, resulting in open warfare by July.

Timeline of the attack

On July 24, Cambodian forces began shelling near Mu Pa base in Thailand’s Surin province. By 9:40 am (local time), the RM-70 MLRS was deployed, firing 122 mm rockets that landed near Don Tuan Temple in Sisaket province.

The attacks caused significant destruction, damaging civilian infrastructure such as petrol stations, supermarkets and homes. Thailand retaliated using F-16 fighter jets and armed drones, striking Cambodian military bases. Both countries have blamed each other for initiating the conflict.

What is the RM-70 Vampire rocket system?

The RM-70 is a powerful multiple-launch rocket system developed in Czechoslovakia in the 1970s as an advanced version of the Soviet BM-21 Grad system. Also known as “Vampire,” the weapon can be used for night operations thanks to its digital fire control system.

Key features:

Design: Mounted on a Tatra T813 8x8 truck, with 40 launch tubes

Firepower: Can launch 40 rockets in just 20 seconds

Range: Effective firing range of 20 to 40 km using 122 mm 9M22U rockets

Accuracy: Relatively low precision but highly destructive over large areas

Weight: Around 33 tonnes, with reload capacity for 40 additional rockets

Protection: Armoured cabin to protect the crew from bullets and shrapnel

Inventory: Cambodia possesses 36 RM-70 units, purchased in the 1980s

The rockets are typically equipped with high-explosive or incendiary warheads, designed to inflict widespread fire and damage to personnel, buildings, and vehicles.

Casualties and destruction in Thailand

Deaths: At least 12 people killed (11 civilians and 1 soldier), including an 8-year-old boy and a 15-year-old student

Injuries: 31 wounded (24 civilians, 7 soldiers)

Damage:

Sisaket province: A petrol station and a supermarket destroyed

Surin province: Homes and Phanom Dong Rak hospital damaged in Kap Choeng village

Ubon Ratchathani: One civilian killed, four injured

Buri Ram: Damage to farmland and livestock

Preah Vihear Temple: The UNESCO site reportedly suffered major structural damage

Displacement: Between 40,000 and 100,000 people fled their homes and took refuge in shelters such as Surindra Rajabhat University.

Casualties and damage in Cambodia

Deaths: 20 Cambodians reported killed

Destruction: Thai F-16 jets and drones destroyed military bases, arms depots, and at least one RM-70 launcher in Oddar Meanchey province. A major road near a pagoda was also destroyed.

Thousands of civilians were displaced from Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province following the airstrikes.