Thailand-Cambodia conflict: Indian consulate issues travel advisory amid escalating unrest at border A massive unrest erupted between Cambodia and Thailand on July 24 along their long‑disputed border near the TaMuen Thom temple and surrounding areas, including Surin, Ubon and Ratchathani. The conflict began after the explosion of a landmine, where both sides accused each other.

New Delhi:

The Indian consulate in Thailand issued an advisory for its citizens on Friday, urging them to avoid travel to seven provinces of Thailand due to the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. The embassy has asked the Indian nationals to check with Thai official sources before making any travel plans.

"In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom. As per the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the places mentioned in the following link are not recommended for travelling," the Indian consulate posted on X.

TAT Newsroom, the official online newsroom of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said that seven provinces, including Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat, should not be considered for travel.

Thailand-Cambodia conflict

A massive unrest erupted between Cambodia and Thailand on July 24 along their long‑disputed border near the TaMuen Thom temple and surrounding areas, including Surin, Ubon and Ratchathani. The conflict began after the explosion of a landmine, where both sides accused each other. The two sides fired small arms, artillery and rockets at each other, killing several people on both sides.

As per the state-run Thai Public Broadcasting Service, as many as 11 persons have been killed in the conflict.

The conflict began in 2008 over the ownership rights of an 11th-century Hindu temple called Preah Vihear or Khao Phra Viharn in Thailand. The disputed site was, however, handed over to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962 but Thailand still claims right over it.

Thailand rejects third party mediation

Thailand has turned down the offer from countries willing to broker a truce between the two countries, adding that there was no scope of third party mediation and the issue will be solved bilaterally. This came after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), offered to facilitate talks between the two countries.