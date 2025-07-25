Amid Thailand-Cambodia tensions over Ta Muen Thom, a look at Cambodia's iconic Hindu temples Cambodia is known for its rich Buddhist heritage but not many people are aware that Hinduism was once deeply rooted in the country. Hinduism reached Cambodia through Indian traders and Brahmins between the first and second century EC. Former kingdoms there embraced Indian customs and deities.

New Delhi:

A massive unrest erupted between Cambodia and Thailand on July 24 along their long‑disputed border near the TaMuen Thom temple and surrounding areas, including Surin, Ubon and Ratchathani. The conflict began after the explosion of a landmine, where both sides accused each other. The two sides fired small arms, artillery and rockets at each other, killing several people on both sides.

Cambodia is known for its rich Buddhist heritage but not many people are aware that Hinduism was once deeply rooted in the country. Hinduism reached Cambodia through Indian traders and Brahmins between the first and second century EC. Former kingdoms there embraced Indian customs and deities. Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva were widely worshipped in Cambodia and many kings even built their temples. The Southeast Asian nation has the world's most iconic Hindu temples today as well.

Here’s list of key Hindu temples in Cambodia

Angkor Wat

Angkor Wat is one of the largest religious structures in the world. Built by King Suryavarman II in the early 12th century, it was a key Hindu temple in Cambodia. This temple was dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It eventually transformed into a Buddhist temple. Angkor Wat still has sightings of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Preah Vihear Temple

Preah Vihear Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage site situated on the top of a 525-meter-high cliff near the Thai border. Built between the 9th and 12th centuries, this temple was dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Banteay Srei

Banteay Srei, also known as the ‘Jewel of Khmer Art’, was constructed by a Brahmin scholar in the 10th century. This temple was dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati. The temple is known for its pink sandstone carvings, portraying scenes from Hindu mythology in detail.

Prasat Ta Muen Thom

Prasat Ta Muen Thom is a key Hindu temple located near the Thai-Cambodian border. This temple is also said to be a bone of contention between Thailand and Cambodia as both sides claim their right over the territory housing the religious site. Built by Udayadityavarman II, the temple was dedicated to Lord Shiva.