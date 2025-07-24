Why are Thailand and Cambodia clashing over an 11th-century Shiva temple? Explained An 11th-century Shiva temple complex on the contested Thailand-Cambodia border has triggered deadly clashes after a drone incident and landmine blast. The dispute, rooted in colonial-era boundaries, involves both cultural pride and geopolitical claims.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have sharply escalated this week, leaving at least 11 people dead and triggering fears of a wider conflict in Southeast Asia. The immediate trigger: a drone sighting, followed by gunfire, rocket attacks, and even airstrikes. But at the core of the confrontation lies a deeper, long-standing border dispute — one tied to a centuries-old Hindu temple complex perched along a mountainous frontier.

What sparked the latest violence?

The fighting began after Thai forces claimed they spotted a Cambodian drone near the densely forested Dangrek mountain range on Wednesday. Soon after, a landmine explosion injured five Thai soldiers. By Thursday, hostilities had spiralled: both sides exchanged gunfire, launched rockets, and deployed F-16 fighter jets. Thailand also sealed land borders, expelled Cambodia’s ambassador, and urged its citizens to return home. Cambodia responded in kind.

Clashes broke out in at least six locations along the two countries' 800-km border. Thai civilians were seen fleeing to safer areas as tensions grew.

What's the origin of the dispute?

At the heart of the conflict is a group of ancient temples, particularly Prasat Ta Muen Thom, a Hindu temple complex dating back to the 11th century. Located in the heavily contested border zone between Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province and Thailand’s Surin province, the site has long been a flashpoint.

Both sides claim ownership of the temple complex. Cambodia argues that the temples fall within the historical boundaries of the Khmer Empire. Thailand, on the other hand, cites colonial-era maps and asserts the temples lie within its territory.

Why is Prasat Ta Muen Thom significant?

The temple, whose name translates roughly to “Great Temple of the Grandfather Chicken” in Khmer, was built during the reign of King Udayadityavarman II and is dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. At its heart is a natural rock Shivling (symbol of Shiva), surrounded by intricate carvings and Sanskrit inscriptions. The temple offers rare insights into how Indian religious and artistic traditions spread across Southeast Asia more than 1,000 years ago.

What makes Prasat Ta Muen Thom especially unique is its south-facing entrance, which is unusual for Khmer temples, most of which face east. A long stone staircase from the temple descends into Cambodian territory, further complicating the issue of control.

Are there other temples in the area?

Yes. Prasat Ta Muen Thom is part of a larger complex that includes:

Prasat Ta Muen Toch ("Minor Temple"), believed to be a hospital chapel Prasat Ta Muen, a rest house chapel for travellers

All three temples sit just a few hundred metres apart along the ancient Khmer royal highway that once linked Angkor (Cambodia) to Phimai (Thailand). Built during the height of the Khmer Empire, these sites were both religious centres and rest stops for pilgrims and travellers.

How did Hindu temples become Buddhist centres?

While originally built for Shaivite Hindu worship, the temples were gradually adapted for Buddhist use as the Khmer Empire embraced Mahayana Buddhism. Under King Jayavarman VII, additional structures like dharma salas (rest houses) were added. Today, the ruins reflect this layered religious history, combining Hindu symbolism with later Buddhist additions.

What’s the broader historical context?

This is not the first time the Thai-Cambodia border has turned volatile. The colonial-era demarcation of borders—particularly under French rule—left many areas, including temple sites, ambiguously defined. This has led to sporadic flare-ups over the years.

The current dispute is one of several historical tensions between the two nations, where unresolved claims over ancient heritage and territory periodically boil over into military confrontations.

What happens next?

The situation remains tense, with diplomatic ties now at their lowest point after both countries expelled each other’s ambassadors. Whether the two nations will de-escalate or continue down a military path remains uncertain. What is clear is that ancient temples, built centuries ago to honour the divine, have once again become battlegrounds in a very modern conflict.