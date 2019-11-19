Happy International Men's Day 2019: Theme, Quotes, WhasApp statuses, Facebook messages, images to mark the day

Just like the world celebrates Women's Day on the 8th of March every year, the men in our lives too deserve the attention. Marking the vital role than men play in our lives, International Men's Day is celebrated all around the world on the 19th of November. The first celebration for International Men's Day was declared in February 1992 by Thomas Oaster to raise awareness about the issues faced by men. It is also celebrated as anti-sexism day in many places around the world. The day is used as a vehicle to promote men's and boys' health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, highlighting discrimination against men, and promoting male role models.

As we celebrate International Men's Day today, here are a few quotes, WhatsApp messages, statuses, images that you could send to the men in your life to make them feel special on this day!

Happy International Men's Day 2019: Theme

The theme for International Men's Day 2019 is "Making A Difference For Men And Boys".

Happy International Men's Day 2019: Quotes, WhasApp statuses, Facebook messages

"Being male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of age. But being a gentleman is a matter of choice." - Vin Diesel

"A man's ledger does not tell what he is, or what he is worth. Count what is in man, not what is on him, if you would know what he is worth whether rich or poor." - Henry Ward Beecher

"It is not what he has, or even what he does which expresses the worth of a man, but what he is." - Henri-Frederic Amiel

"There is nothing noble being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self." - Winston Churchill

"It is not titles that make men illustrious, but men who make titles illustrious." - Machiavelli

Happy International Men's Day 2019: Images to mark the day

Happy International Men's Day 2019

Happy International Men's Day 2019

Happy International Men's Day 2019

Happy International Men's Day 2019

Happy International Men's Day guys!