BTS pic goes viral as 'Money Heist' concludes filming for 5th and final season

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX INDIA Money Heist

Like all good things come to an end, Netflix's smash hit Spanish series "Money Heist" will also conclude with it's 5th and final season. The filming of the series finale has also been completed and an update was shared by the streaming giant on it's social media platforms. The streamer announced the news of filming wrap in a post on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a photo of the core cast from the sets.

Taking a cue from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Netflix India captioned the photo as, "Bella ja rahe ho? Bella na jao," adding, "What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of 'La Casa de Papel' / 'Money Heist'. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends." Soon after the announcement, the photo and post went viral and fans have been sharing it on several fan accounts. Bidding goodbye to the show, many also shared their memories and favourite part from it.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan posts picture with face pack, asks fans for 'wrong captions'

Created by Alex Pina, the show, titled "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, started production on its eight-part final season in August 2020, after the premiere of the fourth season in April.

Set in Madrid, the first two seasons of the show follows a mysterious man known as "The Professor" (Alvaro Morte) who recruits a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names, to carry out an ambitious plan of robbing the Royal Mint of Spain.

In the next two seasons, the group are forced out of hiding and find themselves preparing for a second heist, this time on the Bank of Spain, as they again deal with hostages and police forces.

Also read: Friends Reunion: BTS, David Beckham and many more to join original cast, Twitter can't be more emotional

The show's cast also include Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra).

--with PTI inputs

For more entertainment news click here