Abhishek Bachchan could be returning to Breathe thriller web series in Season 3

Abhishek Bachchan’s debut web series Breathe: Into The Shadows is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and, the crime-thriller has been creating much buzz among viewers. Now, as per our sources, Abhishek Bachchan will be returning with Breathe season 3. Breathe: Into The Shadows is a follow-up series to Breathe Season 1 that was released in 2018, starring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. Sapna

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a special note upon the release of his web series. In his note, Abhishek thanked the entire crew of the show. “I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into the shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments has been so wonderful and emotional. The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani lyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered,” he wrote.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is about a father (Abhishek Bachchan), being blackmailed after his daughter was abducted. A psychiatrist by profession, he teams up with Season 1’s Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh), and together, the two attempts to catch the killer.

