Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEESHAN KHAN Zeeshan Khan shares steamy kiss with Reyhna Pandit, makes their relationship Instagram official

Bigg Boss OTT fame Zeeshan Khan has finally put an end to all the speculations as he made his relationship with his Kumkum Bhagya co-star and actress Reyhna Pandit Instagram official. Zeeshan took to social media and shared an intimate picture of the two sharing a sweet kiss. In an elaborate post he penned a heartfelt note, "From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that's only described in fairytales!"

"And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale!", he added in the caption.

He concluded by saying, "YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!."

Take a look at the adorable post:

Zeeshan's fans could not keep calm and bombarded the post with their comments. One of them wrote, " This is actually the sweetest." The other said, "Yoyooo...Congoo Guyss."

Recently, Zeeshan participated in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. However, he got eliminated from the house after he got into a fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, as he became violent.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor locks lips with husband Karan Boolani on romantic birthday date, pics go viral

Later, Zeeshan took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his fans. In a long note he wrote, "And I want to tell all of you to divert all your energy towards positive thoughts as that’s the only way we can grow. Let’s discard all the negativity and move on because remember we don’t want to be pulled back but rather push ourselves up! I want to continue entertaining you, doing the most unexpected and questioning, growing and being loved by all of you... Bring it on! Let’s go guys!” he said.

Also read: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share steamy kiss on stage, pics go viral