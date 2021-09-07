Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share steamy kiss on stage, pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOE JONAS Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers are back with their music concerts and so are their PDA moments with their wives. The latest one to take the Internet by storm is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. During their recent concert at Red Rocks, the boy band gave a spellbinding performance in addition to a heartwarming moment for their fans. As photos of the concert surfaced on the Internet, a picture of Joe and Sophie sharing a kiss on stage has gone viral and fans can't get over the duo.

Also shared by Joe on his verified Instagram account, in the pictures the happy couple can be seen enjoying their time together. While Joe is seen in an electric red vest, the Game of Thrones star is seen wearing a black dress. She completed her look with a cap over her head. Keeping it simple and letting the picture do the talking, Joe captioned the post with a heart emoji. Take a look:

For the unversed, last month, the American pop rock band, Jonas Brothers, went back on the road with its 'Remember This' tour. The Jonas Brothers' eleventh headlining tour is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl. The brothers' have been updating their fans with pictures from the tour on their Instagram page. Take a look:

A few days back, Priyanka and Nick too gave a glimpse of their day as the actress spent some time with her husband and their band.

Formed in 2005, the three-brother band comprising Nick, Kevin and Joe gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney. The band has albums like 'It's About Time', 'Jonas Brothers', 'A Little Bit Longer', 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times' and 'Happiness Begins' to its credit.