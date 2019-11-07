Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to witness biggest generation leap. Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan to get replaced?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to witness biggest generation leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoys a very loyal fan base. Even though the TV show has been running for more than 10 years, it manages to rule the TRP charts every week. Earlier it was Hina Khan and Karan Mehra’s jodi that kept the viewers hooked to the screens and now, it is Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s chemistry that keeps making the headlines. While there is an army of fans for Kaira (Kartik and Naira) who doesn’t want to let go of them, producer Rajan Shahi has dropped a bomb that the show is all set for its biggest generation leap.

Rajan Shahi shared a long post on his social media declaring that one of his biggest shows on TV is going to get the biggest leap in February 2020. There is no denying that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the most successful show by the producer for many years. He also claimed that for creative reasons, the team has to make this decision, and nobody is above the show. Shahi has also hinted that after the leap, fans might see a new star cast. Does this mean that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will also get replaced? Check out his post here-

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai launched in 2009 and happens to be the biggest and most successful show in the history of Indian television. When the show witnessed the generation leap last time, Hina and Karan were replaced by Shivangi and Kartik. It appears that this time will also witness a drastic change in the star cast.

Shivangi aka Naira and Mohsin aka Kartik enjoys love in abundance. When actress Pankhuri Trupathi entered the show and was supposed to be the reason that separates Kartik and Naira, the couple’s fans were very disheartened and even slammed her for coming in between them. Producer Rajan Shahi also faced the heat at that time since fans were adamant to see their favorite couple together on the small screen.

If producer Rajan Shahi is planning to replace the star cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the upcoming generation leap, it would be interesting to see how the fans will react.

