Vivek Dahiya misses wife Divyanka Tripathi, blames 'time difference' for falling asleep on the couch

KKK11: Vivek Dahiya misses wife Divyanka Tripathi

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi is currently in Cape Town where she is shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While she performs tasks there, her husband Vivek Dahiya has been missing her. On Friday, he shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen lying on a the couch and sleeping. The actor complains that it is because of teh time difference that he is sleeping on the couch.

Vivek Dahiya said, "Damn this time difference." It appears that Vivek was chatting with divyanka on a video call or maybe waiting for her call and fell asleep.

Earlier, Divyanka had revealed that this is the first time since they got married in July 2016 that they are apart for so long. "This is the first time after our marriage that I am leaving Vivek alone for so many days. We have got emotional many times. For the last week, we have been preparing ourselves for this day when I will leave for Cape Town. Leaving him and going makes me very sad," she told IANS.

As Divyanka flew away to Cape Town, Vivek penned down an emotional note for her and also encouraged her for the tasks. He recalled how the actress refused to have body doubles in YHM and did her own stunts.

"Took us a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario. But then we went with the notion-the show must go on! Ever since, I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you’re around) ; where every tiny thing would reminds me of you," he wrote.

"I’m super kicked about this adventurous journey of yours, been watching past episodes videos and have a strong feeling you’re going to ace it my NCC girl. You jumped off the plane smilingly, you’ll sail through this because you have it in you. I know this for sure because I still remember you often chose to do your own stunts in YHM denying the need for a body double. Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed :)," he added.

This year, TV actors like Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raj Jain, Shweta Tiwari and Mahekk Chahal will also be seen in the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.