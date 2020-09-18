Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJESHWARI Varun Badola tests COVID-19 negative after wife Rajeshwari tested positive

After actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tested Covid positive, her husband, actor Varun Badola, had himself tested. His report is negative. "I took the Covid test after my wife tested positive. Just received my result and it is negative. A big thank you to all who prayed for my good health. Your wishes do not just keep me going, but alive too," Varun wrote on Instagram. He also gave an update on Rajeshwari's health. "My wife Rajeshwari is doing fine. Waiting for her to recover," Varun added.

Reportedly, Varun, who has been shooting for his show "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan", might take a break from work. "Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi... I've tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's Supervision and all seems in control," Rajeshwari had announced on social media on Thursday.

She also wrote about her husband and shared, "I am so relieved and happy... feeling better already. Haan bhai! aapas mein itna pyaar na ho ki covid -19 bhi share karein! I am thankful for all your love, prayers and messages. It gives me the much needed strength I am sitting tight in one place and the Doctors are helping me tide these times. All is well!!!Dheron Pyaar sabhi ko."

As per a report in TOI, Rajeshwari's results came positive on Wednesday evening. The report stated, "Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn't have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness.

After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening."

-With IANS inputs

