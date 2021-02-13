Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Two Savdhaan India crew members die in road accident

Two crew members of popular TV show 'Savdhaan India' were killed in a bike accident on Saturday. They were returning from the sets of the Star Bharat show when the incident happened. The accident took place around 4.30 am.Reportedly, the two were heading back home after completing their shift of 20 hours.

According to TOI, Pramod, who worked as an assistant director on Savdhaan India, was returning home when the incident happened. The family was handed Pramod's body after post mortem, which was cremated at Reay Road Crematorium today.

He worked as an assistant art director on Savdhaan India and had another crew member, who worked as a helper there. He was him as pillion rider while returning home. Both Pramod and the helper succumbed to their injuries after they met with the accident.

Dilip Pithwa, Former General Secretary of Art Directors' Association, said, "It is a terrible thing that we have lost Pramod in such a manner. It was a 7 am shoot from Friday which was stretched till 3.30 am for the next day. Pramod was there from the morning. We don't know the exact cause of the accident yet, though."