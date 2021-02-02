Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani making a comeback to the show? Deets inside

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of its fans from the past 12 years. The show has been a true entertainer and leaves no stone unturned in keeping viewers entertained. This is probably the reason why week after week we see its name on the top of the TRP chart. Well, yet another twist is going to unfold in the show that might include the entry of its popular character of Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani. Fans have been waiting for her return in the show ever since she went on a maternity leave in September 2017. And now, it seems that the same is going to happen soon.

As per the latets report, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's brother-in-law in the show Sunderlal has made a comeback without giving any information and has made everyone excited. The reason behind the same is the fact that he brought along the news of Dayaben's return. He informs Jethalal about his new business in real estate and shows a letter from Daya promising to return home soon.

Excited much? So are we!

The news of Daya's return excited Jethalal and he gets emotional after reading the same. Looks like the wait is about to get over for everyone!

For those unversed with who Disha is, she shot fame with her role in the show. Dayaben is none other than Jethalal's wife and her unique laughter and dialogue delivery is what made her popular among the audience.

She made a cameo appearance on the show in October 2019 but did not officially came back. This disappointed her fans who were wishing to see her fun-character on TMKOC again.