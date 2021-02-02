Image Source : TWITTER/@TELLYDRAMA Naagin 5's Kuch Toh Hai: Harsh Rajput, Krishna Mukherjee's new avatar excite fans

Naagin 5 is getting replaced by a spin-off to their show 'Kuch Toh Hai'. The upcoming supernatural drama will be lead by Veer and Bani’s (Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna) daughter, which is going to be played by Krishna Mukherjee. She is paired opposite Harsh Rajput who will be seen playing a vampire. The teaser has garnered a good response from the audience and it will be aired from 7th February. Today, the makers dropped another promo for the upcoming show.

The clip shows Harsh Rajput as Rehan standing on the terrace and eagles are flying over his head. The show will take the forbidden love story of Naagin and Cheel ahead. It will focus on the love story of two people - Priya (Krishna) and Rehan (Harsh). The duo possess magical powers.

In the teaser, background sound plays ‘Kuch Toh Hai…Naagin ek naye rang mein.”

Sharing the promo on their Instagram handle, Colors TV wrote, “Kudrat ke niyam se vipareet, iss gatha mein #KuchTohHai, lekin kya? Pata chalega 7 Feb se, raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. #Naagin5 (sic).”

The Naagin 5 makers have started prepping for the last episode. Sharad Malhotra shared the behind the scene video from the last day on the sets on his Instagram handle and thanked fans for the love and support. The video showed Surbhi and Sharad shooting for a mountain scene. Talking about their last scene, Sharad wrote, “.....and as the curtains come down #vani goes mental.... #preclimax #bts #veerkibani #veer #bestsquadever #goofingaroundasusual @singhranjankumar @officialsurbhic #goodviewresort @balajitelefilmslimited”

Seeing the video, Surbhi replied, “I think i will just cry after this .. aaaaaa i think so Laouuvv you babyGIRL.”

Take a look: