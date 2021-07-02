Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MUNMUNDUTTA Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babitaji aka Munmun Dutta's latest pics spread fire on the internet

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Television shows that has been going strong for several years now. Fans are in love with not just the plot of the show but also the cast including actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, etc. However, this time who has caught everyone's attention is none other than actress Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babitaji in the show. She is quite active on her social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos for her fans. Yet again, she did the same and left everyone amazed by sharing several photos from her latest photoshoot. In the same, she can be seen wearing a satin dark blue off-shoulder jumpsuit with a statement neckpiece and cherry red lipstick to accentuate her look.

She stands with her hands on her waist and chose several emojis as the caption. As soon as she shared the posts, comments flooded in from her fans who reacted with fire and awestruck emojis. The comments on her pictures read, "Super Gorgeous," "So beautiful," "Wow lovely. @mmoonstar," "Love u mam a lot u r my biggest crush," "Munmun Dutta mam aaj app hamesha ka tarah bahut Khubsurat lagi rahi hai mam so mam your beauty never stops glowing," amongst others.

Have a look at these pictures here:

Don't forget to check out some more pictures of Munmun here:

For those unversed, she recently came in the wrong light when an FIR was filed against her for unknowingly using a casteist slur in one of her videos. She later penned down an apology on social media.

Ever since the inception of the show, Munmun has been playing an integral part. Her character is that of a Bengali woman married to a South Indian man. The show has been running successfully for over 13 years now. While many have quit, there are actors who are still going strong and constant.