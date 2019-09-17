Sunil Grover breaks silence on returning to The Kapil Sharma Show

Ever since Sunil Grover has left The Kapil Sharma Show, he is being missed by his fans in every episode. Recently his tweet became a topic of discussion and people were confused if the actor-comedian is planning to return to the show. But now it seems as if Sunil has no plans in retuning to the show anytime soon.

Sunil, who left the comedy show after a spat with Kapil Sharma recently tweeted and wrote, "Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki ... mere husband mujhko..." But in an interview to TOI, he said, "If God is willing we will come together. I really have no answer to it. Nature knows it."

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki ... mere husband mujhko... — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

Sunil was last seen in Salman Khan’s film Bharat and is these in news for stepping into the digital world through a web series. For the uninitiated, Mere Husband Mujhko is a music video starring Sunil Grover as Rinku Devi. The funny video was widely liked by the audience all over and, it became a huge buzz on YouTube.

