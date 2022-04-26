Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita spends time with children at summer camp, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DILSESIDNAAZ1 Late Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita attended a kids' summer camp recently

In September last year, TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away aged 40. It was learned that Sidharth suffered a massive heart attack at his Mumbai home. He was brought dead to the city's Cooper Hospital. Sidharth was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and reached unprecedented fame after winning season 13 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2020. He is survived by his mother Rita and two sisters.

After his death, Sidharth's family has been on the road to emotional recovery. The late actor's mother Rita recently spent some time with kids at a summer camp. Netizens and Sidharth's fans lent her support on social media and hailed her for this sweet gesture. The Shukla family has been associated with the Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation, for long and Rita spent time with the kids at their summer camp recently. Sidharth's fans have praised her and prayed for strength and courage.

The kids sought blessings from Rita and were seen giving red roses to her. The images are an apt depiction of the loving bond Rita shares with the kids.

Sidharth was very close to his mother Rita. After his death, several pictures and videos of the actor with his mother went viral on social media. When he won Bigg Boss 13 and shared the stage with host Salman Khan, he also invited Rita, his mother, as he shared the spotlight with her on TV's biggest night.

After his death, a virtual prayer meet was organised in which sisters from the Brahma Kumaris prayed for the bereaved's soul and asked for strength for the Shukla family. The prayer meeting for Sidharth was also chaired by the spiritual guru of the organisation.