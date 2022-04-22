Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu sings 'Zara Zara' from RHTDM | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALAKSINDHWANI Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani

The comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on-air for thirteen years and counting. Even though the main cast has seen some new faces coming in, the writers have managed to retain the essence of the family humour that made TMKOC a hit among the fans. Courtesy of the popularity of the show, TMKOC actors have become household names and the cast even enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram.

Recently, actress Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide in TMKOC, celebrated her birthday with her friends. She threw a party that was attended by some of her real-life pals. A couple of TMKOC faces were also seen attending Palak's bash. Among them were Sunayana Fozdar, who plays Anjali Mehta and the show director Malav Rajda, who came with his wife Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter.

The images from the party are proof that Palak and her friends had a lot of fun. The young actress wore a pink coloured crop top, which she paired with a white mini skirt. Her look was perfect for the night. She posed for pictures with Sunayana, Malav and Priya and posted them on Instagram.

In a video, Palak is seen singing the popular song Zara Zara from Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001). She sings with her friend as another one plays the acoustic guitar. Fans are loving Palak's artistic and never-seen-before side.

"All about last night!! Thank you @hitaaaarrrrtttthhhh mehfil mai rang jamane ke liye aur mujhe mic dene ke liye (sic)," Palak captioned her post.

One of the social media users wrote, "Soulful voice," and another one said, "You r multitalented (sic)."

Check out pics from the bash here.

Palak's Instagram family is 1.2 million strong and fans love to get constant updates on her life. One of her earlier posts shows her performing yogasans in athleisure.