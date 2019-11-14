Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
Shivin Narang learns fencing for Beyhadh 2

Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will be seen along with Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 19:34 IST
TV actor Shivin Narang is gearing up for his upcoming show Beyhadh 2. Shivin is learning fencing for his character. Sharing his excitement of learning to fence, Shivin said: "I am always up to learn new things and hone my skills. Fencing will be shown on-screen and there are numerous such fighting scenes and sequences that have been performed. When I was told that I will have to learn fencing for the role, I was quite excited yet a little nervous''.

View this post on Instagram

🗺 🔎 🔭

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

"Fencing is very different from sword fighting and requires proper skill set and technique. Compared to sword fight, fencing is more restricted and driven by rules. After training for more than 60 days, I felt confident to be able to hold the weapon and fight on-screen."

The first season of the show featured Kushal Tandon as the male lead. This time, Shivin and Aashish Chowdhary will pair opposite Jennifer Winget, who is known for playing the negative character Maya.

Beyhadh 2 will soon air on Sony TV.

 

