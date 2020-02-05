Shehnaaz breaks down after Bigg Boss 13 Press Conference: Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz breaks down after Bigg Boss 13 Press Conference

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a huge drama as media entered the house to question the contestants about their game strategy and bonds. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were on everybody’s list to toss questions, be it about their bond or Sana’s infamous flip. Soon after the press meeting got over, Shehnaaz who was very hurt with the questions and Sidharth’s jokes about them burst into tears. After she was questioned by the media about her friendship with fellow contestant and TV actor Siddharth Shukla in the reality show, Shehnaaz rushed to the washroom and broke down.

In the promo clip, it was shown that contestant Mahira Sharma will be slammed for calling Shehnaaz ‘gandh’ (dirt). Mahira is then heard saying that Shehnaaz was ‘no less’ as she has once told her: "Tu hai kya, tera level kya hai?” Shehnaaz is then asked that she claims to be emotionally attached to Sidharth, but then she sits with those who are from the rival group. When questions are raised about her "friendship" with him -- asked if it's only for the game. She accepts it is for the game. Sidharth begins to argue with her.

Later they are seen fighting in the bathroom. Shehnaaz is then seen talking to Rashami Desai. She tells Rashami: "Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein (I don't want this kind of fame in the media)". Check the video here-

In today’s episode, the contestants will face more questions from the media and the nominations process will also take place. According to the reports, it is said that Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai have been nominated and Mahira will get evicted in the mid-week evictions.

