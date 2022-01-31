Shaheer Sheikh remembers his late father with throwback pics, calls him 'guiding light'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/SHAHEERNSHEIKH shaheersheikh

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh remembered his late father in a social media post shared on Monday. Last week, Shaheer's father passed away at a hospital in Mumbai from COVID-19 complications. Before that, Shaheer, best known for shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and 2013's Mahabharat, had posted on Twitter about his father's deteriorating health after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.



In his latest social media post, Shaheer called his father his "guiding light." He shared throwback pictures of the bereaved as he remembered him. Some pictures show Shaheer with his family.

Earlier, mourning his father's demise on social media, Shaheer had written a long-worded note. "Here is greatness in patience, kindness and humility. There is happiness in giving to others. And there is peace in honesty. If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life. But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don’t think there is any space for resentment. I’ve been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor (sic)," the actor wrote in his father's honour as he shared some throwback pictures of him.

On the work front, the second season of Shaheer's show Pavitra Rishta 2.0 released with eight episodes. He is set to make his comeback on TV with producer Rajan Shahi's show, said to be going on air on Star Bharat in February end. Shaheer had earlier worked on Rajan's production Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. It starred Rhea Sharma opposite him and ran between 2019-2020.