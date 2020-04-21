Rithvik Dhanjani's cryptic post on Instagram hints breakup with girlfriend Asha Negi after 6 years

Rithvik Dhanjani's cryptic post on Instagram hints break up with girlfriend Asha Negi after 6 years

One of the adorable couples of Television, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Asha Negi have apparently broken up their six-year-long relationship. The latest reports online state that they opted to take a break after facing a lot of issues. Ever since the news of their splitsville broke, the duo (now ex) took to their respective social media handles to share one or the other cryptic posts. However, the actors who were seen together in the popular show Pavitra Rishta have not openly accepted the reports to date.

Rithvik took to his Instagram handle where he posted two stories which were love notes of 'unconditional love' and why he cannot 'go back to normal.' The first picture had the quote, "To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love" while the second one read, "Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better."

Have a look at Rithvik's Instagram stories here:

Rithvik's Instagram stories

Meanwhile, Asha shared a picture of herself and captioned it as, "चाँद तारों को छूने की आशा..आसमानों में उड़ने की आशा दिल है छोटा सा..छोटी सी आशा।"

Previously, Pinkvilla informed about the news of the couple taking a break after quoting a source as saying, "The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven't been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends."

Rithvik and Asha participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 in 2013, in the same year when they announced their relationship to the world. On the work front, Rithvik has worked in TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Kumkum Bhagya while Asha has appeared in Jamai Raja, Kumkum Bhagya and also in 2019 web show Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi.

