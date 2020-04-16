Has Pavitra Rishta couple Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi broken their 6-year-long relationship? Find out

Well, most of you won't believe but there's trouble in the paradise for television couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani who began dating each other after co-starring in the show Pavitra Rishta. The duo who has been in a relationship for over six years now is facing a problem now and has now taken a break to see if things can work out further. They haven't made it public nor dropped any hints either online or offline but the news of their separation has been broken by a source close to the couple who confirmed that they are separating. This comes as a shocker as they happen to be the second couple of the show who broke up years after their relationship post-Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput who went through a similar phase in their lives.

A recent report in Pinkvilla informed about the news of the couple taking a break after quoting a source as saying, "The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven't been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends."

This comes as a pure shock for their fans who were thinking of them getting married this year. Yes, there were reports which stated that the two were planning to tie the knot this year, however, they always remained mum about the same. Talking about their break up, it is being said that their close friends are aware of it, and reportedly the parted ways before Rithvik took a trip to Spain.

Rithvik and Asha also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 in 2013, the same year in which they announced their relationship to the world. They have been quite active with their social media PDAs and gave some serious couple goals.

We pray that the news turns out to be false and the two come back again!

