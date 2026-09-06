Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 premieres in style as Mohanlal unveils the much-awaited new house

One of the most-awaited Malayalam reality shows is all set to return with a brand-new season. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 premieres on September 6, 2026. The new season will also be part of a major Bigg Boss event, with the Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada editions premiering on the same day.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 kicks off in grand style

As the show begins, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal enters the new Bigg Boss house and gives the audience a tour of its various areas. He also visits the confession room, where he has a discussion with Bigg Boss. The grand premiere ceremony begins with a performance by singer Anand Sreeraj.

So far, four contestants, Gayatri Suresh, Kadal Komban, Mridula and Sreekshmi Arackal have entered the Bigg Boss house. The final list of contestants will be updated by the end of the grand premiere episode.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 8?

The upcoming season is hosted by superstar Mohanlal, who has been the face of the Malayalam edition since its launch. Viewers can watch the show on Asianet, and it will also stream on JioHotstar, allowing viewers to follow the contestants' journey on television and digitally.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 contestants

The makers have kept the final contestant lineup under wraps ahead of the grand premiere, with several names being speculated online. This season, however, the show has introduced an interesting route for commoners to enter the Bigg Boss house.

For the unversed, the pre-show Bigg Boss Agnipareeksha was launched to select commoner contestants. As many as 40 participants entered the competition and faced physical, mental, humorous and debate-based challenges. Former Bigg Boss contestants Akhil Marar, Riyas Salim and Ranjini Haridas served as judges, while Reneesha Rahiman hosted the pre-show.

Bigg Boss South crossover

It must be noted that all four South Indian editions of Bigg Boss, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal as hosts of the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions, respectively, premiered on the same day, Sunday, September 6, 2026.

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