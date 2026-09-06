Bigg Boss Kannada 13 begins as Kichcha Sudeep connects with regional hosts Nagarjuna and Mohanlal

The much-awaited 13th season of Bigg Boss Kannada is here, with its grand premiere taking place on September 6, 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the new set of contestants enter the house. Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep returns as the host of the popular reality show.

As the show begins, Kichcha Sudeep addresses the audience and connects with other regional hosts, including Nagarjuna, Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi, who are hosting the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil versions of Bigg Boss, respectively. Notably, all the other regional versions, along with Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan, are also premiering tonight, September 6.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 airs tonight

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada has already generated buzz through Agnipariksha, the special selection process introduced to identify potential contestants. Under the process, prospective participants are put through different challenges and situations designed to test their personalities, confidence and ability to handle pressure.

Agnipariksha has also given viewers a glimpse into the personalities of some of the individuals hoping to enter the Bigg Boss house. The show is also expected to feature commoners selected through Agnipariksha.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Promo

The promo of Bigg Boss Kannada 13 begins with a voiceover saying, "It has never been part of Karnataka’s history for the people of Karnataka to wait for anyone. But if they wait once a year…” The crowd then starts chanting, "Bigg Boss! Bigg Boss! Bigg Boss!"

The promo also gives a glimpse of the new Bigg Boss set, which has a dark and industrial look. The set is surrounded by smoke, while the cheering crowd can be seen waving red light sticks. Towards the end, host Kiccha Sudeep addresses the audience and says, "One house, one opportunity, crores of dreams… shall we start again (sic)." Take a look below:

Bigg Boss Kannada 13: All about streaming details

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 will have its grand opening tonight, Sunday, September 6, at 7 PM. Apart from Colors Kannada, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 will also stream on JioHotstar.

Who will enter the Bigg Boss Kannada 13 house?

Several names, including television actors, social media creators and other familiar faces from the Kannada entertainment industry, have been linked to the show. However, an official list of the confirmed contestants is awaited.

Notably, Bigg Boss Kannada 13 is not the only regional edition premiering on Sunday. Bigg Boss Hindi 20, Bigg Boss Tamil 10, Bigg Boss Malayalam 8, Bigg Boss Kannada 13 and Bigg Boss Telugu 10 are also premiering on the same day.

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