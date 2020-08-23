Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHANEGIFANS Rithvik Dhanjani posts heartfelt birthday wish for ex-gf Asha Negi, shares throwback pic

Actress Asha Negi, who turned year older on Sunday,has received a beautiful wish from her former boyfriend, actor Rithvik Dhanjani. "You are the epitome of self love and grace negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being. "The magnitude of your self love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place," Rithvik wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a throwback picture of Asha relaxing with a book in her hand. "An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020. Fly high butterfl. Happy birthday Asha," Rithvik added

Rithvik and Asha met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. However, it was not love at first sight for them. It was only after spending a lot of time on the sets that their friendship blossomed into something more and they began dating in 2013.

A few months after their relationship became public, Rithvik and Asha participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 and won the trophy.

Asha and Rithvik were in a relationship for more than seven years. They broke up in May 2020.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage