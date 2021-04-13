Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya says 'Won't compare if singers are bigger than actors, everyone has their space'

Ever since singer and Bigg Boss 14’s first runner-up Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend, model-actress Disha Parmar, on the controversial reality show, their fans have been excited to know when the duo will take the relationship to its next level. A few days back, Rahul and Disha raised expectations of fans by posting "wedding pictures" that promptly went viral. It turned out soon enough the stills were of the new music video "Madhanya" that features the couple.

The element of romance in his personal life has surely made Rahul, a teenybopper star since his "Indian Idol" days, a bigger glamour figure than ever before in his public life. Over the past months, he has constantly been in the news - first, because of his good form in "Bigg Boss 14" and then, of course, there has been his much-talked-about romance.

Does he feel he has been enjoying a filmstar-like popularity lately, or perhaps he enjoys a fan base bigger than many filmstars?

"I won't want to compare if we are bigger than filmstars or not. Everyone has their space, it is beautiful. Everyone puts in insane amount of hard work. Musicians have a different kind of hard work and actors have a different kind. Everyone has their space," Rahul took a diplomatic line, in conversation with IANS.

He acknowledges that singers enjoy a massive fan base around the world, and the culture has finally trickled to India.

"I absolutely love actors and I think that is fantastic. In the West, Justin Bieber has more fans as music is universal. Musicians have hardcore fans. That culture has come to India, too. It's come bigtime. Pop stars get attention and love and that is beautiful," he said.

On a related note, recently, Rahul and Disha treated fans to a new romantic photo in which they can be seen sitting in a wedding setup and looking at each other. The duo shared same picture on Instagram with similar captions as the couple prepares for their new song Madhanya. For the caption, they wrote, "#NewBeginnings #Madhanya."

In the photo, Disha can be seen dressed in a bright pink Lehenga whereas Rahul complimented her in a contrasting golden sherwani.