Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAHULVAIDYA Rahul Vaidya can't control his happiness as he meets his first love. See pic

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, has recently returned from Cape Town after shooting stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The recently-released promos have increased the excitement of the fans. And yet again, Rahul has surprised everyone with his latest Instagram post. Taking to social media on Monday to share a glimpse of his first stage performance in the pandemic. The singer shared pictures of his stage performance with a limited audience. In the pictures, he is seen wearing an all-white attire, singing on the stage.

"On 1.07.21 I did a performance after 1 year three months .. it was only for 25 people. Can't express the feeling I had while singing the first song! Stage is my first love and will always be #singer #performer #ambassadorofhappiness," wrote Vaidya.

Have a look at his post here:

Vaidya has been a singing sensation with over 40 songs to his credit. He shot to fame participating in the first season of "Indian Idol", where he was second runner-up.

On the personal front, fans are waiting for his and girlfriend Disha Parmar's wedding. Rahul proposed to Disha during the course of the reality show by going down on his knees. They were expected to get married in June this year but the second wave of COVID pandemic delayed their plans.

On the work front, he recently composed a music video 'Aly,' for his friends including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rakhi Sawant. Apart from that he was also seen in another song 'Madhanya' opposite Disha.

He finished as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14.