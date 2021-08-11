Nia Sharma shuts down trolls with backless photos, breaks the internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIASHARMA Nia Sharma shuts down trolls with backless photos

TV actress Nia Sharma definitely knows how to make the jaws drop. The actress has been breaking the internet every now and then with her sultry pictures. Recently, the diva shared a dance video with her BFF Reyhna Pandit which grabbed many eyeballs. While many loved the video, others trolled Nia Sharma for her choice of clothes. The actress wore a black crop top which was backless. Trolls flood her post with disgusting comments, however, Nia knew just how to shut them.

Sharing a provocative video on her Instagram, Nia Sharma addressed the trolls and flaunted her perfect body. She showed her backless top and said, "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless." Quoting what trolls had to say, she further added, "(ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you.. Fluck you very much."

It started after Nia Sharma and her best fri3end Reyhna Pandit's video went viral. Dancing to the beats of Kayla Nicole's song Bundles feat Taylor Girlz, Nia and Reyhna rose the mercury in the video with their killer moves. She captioned the video, "Go bad Bi*** go….@iam_reyhna" Reyhna also shared the same Instagram reel on her social media. Watch the video here-

Nia Sharma rose to fame with TV shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Recently, she was seen in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

The actress was also seen in the song "Tum bewafa ho" alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. She starred in another music video titled 'Aankhiyan da ghar', also featuring Kamal Kumar.