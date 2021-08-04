Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIASHARMA90 Nia Sharma and BFF Reyhna Pandit's latest Instagram dance video is too hot to handle

TV actress Nia Sharma knows how to set the temperature soaring with her sassy pictures and videos. The actress is an avid social media user to keeps treating fans with hot photos every now and then. Her Instagram is also loaded with amazing videos with her BFF and TV actress Reyhna Pandit. On Tuesday, Nia took to her Instagram to share another dance video with Reyhna and broke the internet.

Dancing to the beats of Kayla Nicole's song Bundles feat Taylor Girlz, Nia and Reyhna rose the mercury with their killer moves. She captioned the video, "Go bad Bi*** go….@iam_reyhna" Reyhna also shared the same Instagram reel on her social media. Watch the video here-

There have been rumours that Nia Sharma is all set to get locked in the Bogg Boss 15 house this year. The actress has been approached by the makers many times in the past but she hasn't accepted the proposal. Looks like 2021 will be the year for the actress. Other than Nia, Arjun Bijlani, Aditya Narayan and many other names have surfaced to be a part of the show. Check out the tentative contestants' list here.

Nia Sharms rose to fame with TV shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Recently, she was seen in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

The actress was also seen in the song "Tum bewafa ho" alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. She starred in another music video titled 'Aankhiyan da ghar', also featuring Kamal Kumar.

Talking about the song, Nia said: "Thank you so much for such an amazing and overwhelming response on the teaser. Ankhiyaan da ghar remains close to my heart for its melody, picturisation, my co-actor Kamal who was a laugh riot, my wonderful director Kamal Chandra. This song has given me opportunity to look like girl next door and I am glad that audience is loving it .We are all excited!"