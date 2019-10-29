Nia Sharma's lehenga caught fire at Diwali party

Nia Sharma escaped mishap during a Diwali party

One of the hottest TV actresses Nia Sharma, whose pictures and videos from Diwali parties went viral on social media took to Instagram to share about fire mishap. Nia, who made heads turn in glitzy silver lehenga mentioned in her Instagram story that her outfit caught fire by a diya at the party.

She did not sustain injuries and the credit goes to the layered outfit. Nia shared a picture of her burnt outfit and wrote, ''The power of a diya. Caught fire in a second! I got saved by the layers in my outfit or may be some force that guards you and protects you."

Nia Sharma's Instagram story

On the professional front, Nia who was last seen in Zee5's Jamai Raja 2.0 will next feature in the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural franchise, Naagin.

However, the actress won't be playing a shapeshifting snake woman in the show.

And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏💯

It’s an absolute honor and privilege. https://t.co/knO7CW1OKf — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 22, 2019

Talking about her expectations from the show, Nia told Mumbai Mirror, ''I am expecting my career to rocket to the moon and for me to become the most popular actor there is.”