Nia Sharma's lehenga caught fire at Diwali party

One of the hottest TV actresses Nia Sharma, whose pictures and videos from Diwali parties went viral on social media took to Instagram to share about fire mishap. Nia, who made heads turn in glitzy silver lehenga mentioned in her Instagram story that her outfit caught fire by a diya at the party.
She did not sustain injuries and the credit goes to the layered outfit. Nia shared a picture of her burnt outfit and wrote, ''The power of a diya. Caught fire in a second! I got saved by the layers in my outfit or may be some force that guards you and protects you."