Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner is Tushar Kalia? Who among Rubina, Jannat, Faisal took the trophy home?

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show is now just a few days away from its Grand Finale. After several weeks of dangerous feats, the reality show will get its winner. While fans are eager to know the name of the winner, their excitement has peaked after the Grand Finale was shot on Sunday, 18th September in Mumbai. After the shoot, the Twitterati started a guessing game about the winners. 14 daring contestants embarked on the fear factor journey, and now the show has got its finalists, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Tushar Kalia. The show has left fans on the edge of their seats for the winner's announcement.

According to a report in Siasat, the four finalists who will be competing in the finale are Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, and Tushar Kalia. "Not Faisal but Tushar has been declared as the winner of KKK 12. The choreographer has defeated Mr. Faisu, Jannat, and other strong contestants to take home the trophy and cash prize this year. The report also states that Faisal has walked home with the first runner-up title," the report claimed.

Solidifying the reports, after the Grand Finale, a picture is going viral on the internet that shows Tushar Kalia along with the Maruti Suzuki Swift car key. To note, Maruti Suzuki was the official sponsor of the stunt-based reality show and the winner was promised a Swift car. After the finale shoot, the picture of the choreographer went viral in no time. The picture has made Tushar fans thrilled and they flooded social media congratulating him.

The Fear Factor Show premiered in July, and this year the show was graced by 14 contestants: Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard. With the finalist sprinting towards the trophy, the finale is nearing its grand premiere. The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air on September 24-25.

