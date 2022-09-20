Range Balliye: 15-year-old Prabhjot Virmani wows with latest Punjabi song

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 15-year-old Prabhjot Virmani's song Range Balliye out

After his searing debut, Prabhjot Virmani is back with his second offering, Range Balliye, produced by Dheeraj Virmani under the Platear Studios label. The young 15-year-old astounds with his immense talent, lending his powerful voice to Vibhas’s captivating music and Mavie Ganjogadia’s snappy lyrics.

Prabhjot’s first single, 2 Piece, was a huge hit, garnering more than one million views on YouTube from both hip-hop and Punjabi music lovers, that too in less than two months of its release. Now, hip-hop fans will not be disappointed with Range Balliye. The groovy track has catchy beats and Prabhjot’s smooth vocals. The song is mellifluous yet impactful, a testament to Prabhjot’s range and natural aptitude for carrying a melody.

He also makes an appearance in the highly entertaining music video, directed by Dinesh Soi’s Team DS Creation, which tells the story of a young couple, played by Akshit Sukhija and Sonia Verma, who meet at a restaurant while out with friends. One of the friends being Prabhjot himself. Prabhjot’s rhythmic rap encourages their budding romance, and makes you want to cheer for them right along with him. The scenic backdrop of Goa’s palm trees and beaches, and Prabhjot’s swagger on a glamorous yacht, complete the picture.

Not content to rest on the laurels of his previous hit, Prabhjot has raised the bar for himself, and other young artists like him, by moving base from his hometown of Karnal to Mumbai in order to further establish his career as a singer. There is no denying that independent artists always have to go the extra mile to prove themselves, and Prabhjot has certainly done so by delivering a second hit in such a short time. Showcasing his versatility as an artist and performer, he is also undergoing training in music production while in Mumbai, as well as honing his vocal skills with rigorous training in Indian classical music.

