Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025 begins: New lifeline, prize money hike, and episode 1 highlights KBC 2025 is back! From Amitabh Bachchan’s warm welcome to new lifelines, prize hikes, and the first contestant, here’s everything from episode 1.

New Delhi:

The iconic quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' returned to television with its 17th season on August 11, hosted by the veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The grand premiere began with Big B's warm welcome, followed by a glimpse of the season’s fresh format and major upgrades.

For those who may not know, the Sony TV's iconic show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which was first aired in 2000 and has entered its silver jubilee year. Read further to know about the KBC season 17 episode 1 update here.

Major changes in KBC 2025

Changes in the prize money structure: This year, KBC introduces a brand-new lifeline and changes in the prize money structure. The guaranteed amounts for the 1st and 2nd levels have been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 and Rs 3,20,000 to Rs 5,00,000, respectively. After five more questions, the contestant will be able to attempt the Rs 1 crore question, while the jackpot remains the life-changing Rs 7 crore.

The new lifeline ‘Santek Suchak’ explained: Moreover, in this season, the makers of the show have also introduced a lifeline with a twist, named 'Santek Suchak', where contestants receive a hint for the question. It is also significant to note that the starting prize money has changed. In previous seasons, contestants began with the Rs 1,000 question. Now, after clearing the Jaldify challenge and answering the first five questions, the quiz begins with the Rs 5,000 question.

Like the previous year, contestants will now have to clear two rounds to secure their seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The first step remains the traditional Fastest Fingers First, where participants arrange options in chronological order. The top two contestants from this round then face off in a rapid-fire buzzer challenge Jaldify. In this challenge, they must answer five quick questions, and the winner earns the chance to play KBC with Amitabh Bachchan.

KBC season 17 episode 1 highlights and first contestant

The first contestant of KBC season 17 to face the hot seat was Manavpreet Singh, who impressed with his knowledge. He won the rapid-fire challenge from Harshit Sharma, who was the content creator and also became the first person to answer all the questions in the Jaldify segment so far.

Manavpreet Singh works as a DGM at NABARD Bank in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. During the episode, he shared details about his KBC journey, how he got the call, and spoke about his personal life. Throughout the episode, he answered a mix of easy and tricky questions, keeping viewers on edge.

Independence Day Maha Utsav special episode details

The makers of the show also shared the glimpse of the Independence Day Maha Utsav special episode on social media platforms. In the promo video, Indian Navy Commander Prerna Deosthalee, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force will join Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat.

The Independence Day Maha Utsav special episode will air on August 15 at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and the Sony LIV platform.

