KBC 17 Independence Day special: Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh reveal why Op Sindoor was launched Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Independence Day on KBC 17 with defence heroes, revealing the mission and reason behind Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

The new and seventeenth season of Sony TV's iconic show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' started on August 11, 2025.

The first episode of the KBC season 17 aired on Monday, and now the makers of the show have shared the promo of the Independence Day Maha Utsav special episode on social media platforms.

Independence Day on KBC 17: A salute to India’s Armed Forces

In the upcoming episode, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will host Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force), and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy) on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Makers of KBC 17 drop a new promo video

On Monday, Sony Entertainment Television shared a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's conversation with these veterans about Operation Sindoor on its Instagram handle. In the promo video, Colonel Sofiya was seen revealing some details about the mission.

The mission details: What Col Sofiya, Wing Commander Vyomika, and Commander Prerna revealed

The clip begins with Colonel Sofiya sitting on the hot seat with Wing Commander Vyomika and Commander Prerna.

While talking to Bachchan, she said, "Pakistan keeps doing this. So it was necessary to reply, sir. That's why Operation Sindoor was planned." After this, Commander Vyomika added, "From 1:05 am to 1:30 am, the game was over in 25 minutes."

Commander Prerna said, "The targets were destroyed, and no civilian was harmed."

What was Operation Sindoor?

At the end of the promo, Colonel Sofiya added, "Yeh ek naya Bharat, nayi soch ke saath hai." After which Amitabh Bachchan raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

For the unversed, in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force jointly destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

When and where to watch KBC 17’s Independence Day special episode

This special episode will be aired on the occasion of India's Independence Day, on August 15, 2025, at 9 PM. By looking at the promo of the episode, it can be said that it is going to be full of patriotism, featuring Indian Defence Force national icons.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025 begins: New lifeline, prize money hike, and episode 1 highlights