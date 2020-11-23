Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kashmera Shah's cryptic post, Arti Singh says 'apne toh apne hote hai' after Govinda's statement

The fight between Bollywood actor Govind and his comedian nephew Krushna Abhishek is getting uglier by the day. The duo has been slamming each other for not standing up for the family. The spat again came into the limelight after Krushna chose to opt-out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring his 'mama' Govinda. He said that the veteran actor did not even come to meet his twins when they were in the hospital. Soon after, Govinda also released a statement clearing his stand about the same. Now, Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah has shared a cryptic post on Instagram on a mother's love and protecting the family.

Kashmera shared a beautiful picture with her son and wrote, "Life does not come with an instruction guide but it comes with a Mother and as a Mother it's my job to protect you and make you my priority number one. As a mother it's my job to cause you no harm and keep your best interests at heart. As a mother my heart pains to see you in pain and I feel useless that I can't take your pain away from you. However I can take those things and people away that cause you that pain.

As a mother I promise to Never let people use You for their personal agenda. I promise to Never let them belittle your presence in my life. You will soon learn as you grow up that no matter how young one is Mighty People will Stoop at Nothing to Use you. But as long as I am Alive and even beyond that I will protect you from all selfishness of this world. Your Mother Kashmera Shah Sharma "

Many TV celebrities lauded Kashmera's powerful post and said that she is a wonderful mother. Actress Mahhi Vij commented, "Whatever u r al i know is u r a suppa women good at heart caring to the core n loving bless bless bless kash.: Kashmera's sister-in-law Arti Singh also commented, "awwww... Mothers are the most genuine relation can hv."

Soon after, Arti Singh also shared a post saying, "apne to apne hote h." She posted an old picture of herself and said, "Little me .. and tht little kid in me has still not gone. Thank u for everyone who still take my immaturity. M such a kid at times..thank u for putting up with me when I'm at my worst. November I love u . U taught me alot .. apne toh apne hote hai .. true"

On a related note, Govinda on Sunday released a statement saying that his family had visited nephew Krushna's twins in the hospital which the comedian doesn't know about. He said, "I am utterly sad to release this media statement, but I strongly believe that its high time that the truth must come out. I read the news on the front page of a leading daily about my nephew Krushna Abhishek not performing on a popular television show as I was invited as a guest there. He chose to opt-out as he had some reservations. Later he went ahead and stated in the media about his belief on our relationship. This statement had defamatory comments and was issued with only a little thought. It had a snowball effect as it was voyeuristic in nature."

He added, "It was erroneously alleged by Krushna that I did not go to see his twins. I along with my family went to see his twins in the hospital and met the doctor (Doctor Awasthi) and the nurse taking care of them. However, the nurse told me that the mother of the kids - Kashmira Shah never wanted any of the family members to come and see the surrogate babies. Upon further insistence, we were made to see the babies from a long distance. We returned with a heavy heart, however, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know of this incident. One can feel free to connect with the doctor and the nurse on the same and get to know the truth. Krushna also came to our home with the kids and Aarti Singh, which he has forgotten to mention in the statement."

"Be it Krushna or Kashmira - I have been a scapegoat of their defamatory comments and statements against me frequently - most of them in the media and some in the shows and performances that they do. I do not understand why is this slander being done repetitively and what is it that they are gaining from the same. My relationship with Krushna was very strong since the time he was a small child. My adulation for him was unparalleled and my family and people from the industry are a witness to the same. I strongly believe that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of a family's misunderstandings," Govinda concluded.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page