Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Are Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan back in a relationship?

Soon after the popular Ekta Kapoor show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 began, reports about the lead actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes aka Anurag and Prerna dating started doing rounds. The buzz was not confirmed by the two actors but their actions on the sets proved that there was definitely something brewing between the two. But they headed for a split five months back and the reason was the actor's closeness with other girls. However, the fresh reports by Spotboye state that the love birds are back again after Erica has granted forgiveness to Parth.

A closed source informed the portal about the same and said, "Parth has gone back to Erica and apologized for whatever happened between them and they are giving their relationship another try." It was because of Parth's closeness with a Jaipur-based girl Priyanka Solanki that actress called it quit with Parth. Later, he got close to his co-actor Ariah Agarwal also became an added reason.

The two got close and they started hanging out with each other. Not only this, she even expressed her feelings for her Kasautii co-actor on social media but she also started getting insecure thinking about Parth's closeness with Erica again. And now the reports state that Erica and Parth are together again.

The source continued, “It is surprising that Erica took him back because she was very adamant with her friends and family, that she will not reunite with Parth. Everyone is wondering how he could manage to convince her for a second chance.”

We are super happy for their fans!

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video