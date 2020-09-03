Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma interviews Bharti Singh, their cute antics will make you go ROFL-ing

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma knows how to tickle the funny bone with his team of comedians at The Kapil Sharma Show. They not just leave the viewers ROFL-ing with their performances on the stage but also entertain with their BTS videos. Kapil shared a cute video with Bharti Singh from behind the scenes of The Kapil Sharma Show on his Instagram and wrote, "On public demand once again...live interview"

The video shows Kapil taking a 'forced' interview of Bharti Singh. Using weird filters, the comedian tells the viewers that Titli aka Bharti Singh has been forcing him to take her interview. To this Bharti reveals that she wants to share a secret with fans. When asked what is the secret, she reveals that she hasn't taken a bath today. Check out the video here-

The video earned hilarious reactions from fans and celebrities. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "LOl" with a heart emoji. Mukti Mohan commented, "BEST HO AAP DONO" A Instagram user jokingly said, "Suprasiddh abhinetri ka aap nam nahi jante" Another wrote, "Kapil sir ek Baar phir Munna and Titli chahiye."

Post the lockdown, The Kapil Sharma Show has been winning hearts yet again. While the team has been shooting without the live audience, they had installed posters of the audeinces on the seats which makes it appear that real people are sitting in the audience. Post lockdown, the show started by honoring actor Sonu Sood for his work during the COVID19 pandemic. Sood recalled many instances during his service for the migrant workers and shared with the fans.

On the other hand, the last episode was graced by the doctors and Corona warriors who have been in the frontline of the pandemic.

