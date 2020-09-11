Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Akshay Kumar flaunts his 'Khiladi' side, watch action-packed moments

The Into the Wild with Bear Grylls episode featuring Akshay Kumar aired on September 11 at 8 pm on the Discovery+ app. The episode will also air on the Discovery channel on September 14 at 8 pm. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English. This special episode was shot in January in Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. Before Akshay Kumar, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

The new episode features both Akshay and show host Bear Grylls in interesting ‘Into The Wild’ moments. Bear Grylls described his new “adventure buddy” in these words: “Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary Akshay Kumar.”

Akshay Kumar, who spent over six hours inside the core area of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, was bowled over and overwhelmed by nature in its wild form. The actor, being an adventure enthusiast, crossed a rope over Moolehole River to check out parts of Tiger Road in the core area of the Reserve. The team shot at Tiger Road and two other places and most parts of the shooting took place around Rampura elephant camp in Moolehole range.

Among the celebrities that have featured on the show are actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, basketball star Michael Jordan and President Barack Obama. Akshay is currently in the UK, where he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming spy film, ‘Bell Bottom’, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

