Hitanshu Jinsi on playing Lord Krishna: It is a dream come true

Television show Vighnaharta Ganesh has presented to the viewers many beautiful and insightful mythological stories time and again. The ongoing track focuses on the story of ‘Mira Bai’ portrayed by actress Lavina Tandon. In the show, Mira Bai will soon be seen marrying Lord Krishna. After successfully portraying Lord Vishnu and Lord Jagannath in the show, actor Hitanshu Jinsi will now be seen playing Lord Krishna.

While essaying so many mythological characters, the actor feels that it has had a positive impact in his life as well. Elaborating the same, Hitansh Jinsi shares, "Being a part of a prestigious show like Vighnaharta Ganesh, I have received the opportunity to essay the roles of Lord Vishnu and Lord Jagannath earlier and now, viewers will see me in the avatar of Lord Krishna. I feel utterly lucky.

To play Lord Krishna is a dream come true. When get in to the look of Lord Krishna, I feel surreal. There is a feeling that I cannot describe in words. Talking about my look, I wea a mukut and pair it with different kind of accessories and jewelry. I hope viewers resonate with my portrayal of Lord Krishna and appreciate the effort."

In the upcoming track, Mira Bai will chant prayers for Lord Krishan trying to convince him to send her a costume for their marriage.

'Vighnaharta Ganesh' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.