Enjoyed watching Ramayan? Now, , Ramanand Sagar's 'Shri Krishna' set to return on Doordarshan

Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna, a mythological show based on the life of Lord Krishna from the 90s is all set to make a comeback to the small screens amid the coronavirus lockdown. Ramanand’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat from the 80s are already on air on DD National and are quite popular among the audiences.

"Coming soon: 'Shri Krishna'," the post on DD National channel's official handle read.

Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996.

"Shri Krishna" starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character.

The show also starred Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others.

On Thursday, the Broadcast Audience Research Council said that the mythological shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat have helped to sustain television audience and advertising revenues. The council reported that there was a 40% growth in TV viewing during the coronavirus period, with 1.24 trillion minutes of TV content being consumed for the April 11-17 period.

"Mythological shows have become the main source of entertainment among the Hindi general entertainment channels (GEC),” the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said. The mythological shows, which sometimes run twice a day, garnered 109 billion viewing minutes during the week by 353 million viewers, the council’s weekly data release saidStarting with three advertisers when the series got relaunched, reports say that Ramayan enjoys around 42 advertisers per day.

(With PTI Inputs)

