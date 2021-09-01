Dance reality show 'Dance +' Season 6 set to release on OTT on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Remo D'Souza features in 'Dance+ 6' poster

Dance+ returns with an all-new season. Season 6 of the dance reality show is making a splendid comeback on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will welcome back ace director and choreographer Remo D’ Souza as a Super Judge, whereas, Raghav Juyal returns as the host.

The new season marks new innings for Super Judge Remo D’ Souza, who is on a mission to dial up the competition. Talking about his return Remo D’ Souza said, “After the past two years, I find myself even more passionate about the craft of dancing. This opportunity gives me a scope to share my knowledge of dance, something I dearly love and have built my life on. I know this season will be packed with many mind-blowing performances because Shakti, Salman and Punit are fantastic dancers themselves.”

While he keeps an eye on the fierce competition amongst contestants, Remo will once again be seen judging three of his dance protégés for their mentorship skills and captaincy. Stepping into the role of a captain for the first time ever is dancer and choreographer Salman Y Khan. Joining him this season is Shakti Mohan. The new and returning captains will be put to test against Punit Pathak, who has registered two wins across in five aired seasons. Season 6 of Dance+ gets bigger with the introduction of an all-new feature that takes the competition several notches higher; the captains and Super Judge can deep-dive and further evaluate performances from the lens of the Super Cam (SCAM).

As Raghav Juyal returns to hosting duties, he said, “Returning to the Dance+ stage is like a reunion of friends and family. I have known each of the captains, and Remo sir for years now and the beauty of being the host here is that it doesn’t feel like a job. I can’t wait to be a part of this year’s new, and improved Dance+. I will simply be myself and charm the judges, contestants and the viewers.”

Dance+ season 6 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th September.