Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Dance Deewane 3: On Madhuri Dixit's reality show 18 crew members test COVID-19 positive

In recent weeks, there has been a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The entertainment industry is also not left behind as each day number of cases are being reported. Recently, 18 crew members of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed that a few members on the third season of "Dance Deewane" had contracted the virus without disclosing the actual number.

According to Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), 18 members of the show's crew tested positive before the start of the shoot this week.

"They have a provision of undergoing COVID-19 test every week before starting the shoot. If someone tests positive, then they are home quarantined and another member replaces them. If the result is negative, only then the shooting starts. Two days ago, 18 unit members tested positive for COVID-19. They were asked to undergo home quarantine and were replaced with others after which the shoot was completed," Dubey told PTI.

He further said that Dixit and the other judges of the show are "fine".

"Madhuri and other judges are all fine. The crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 include set workers, lightmen, camera attendants, assistant directors, assistant art directors, few contestants too, among others," Dubey said.

He added that the show has another shoot planned for April 5, which will go-ahead as per the schedule.

Dance Deewane 3 features Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia as judges, and Raghav Juyal as the host.

For the unversed, many Bollywood and television actors have been tested positive inclusing Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Vikrant Massey. Vikrant Massey on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine. The actor took to Instagram to post the update.

Putting up the post, he wrote, "Hello all, despite necessary precautions on a shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine."

He urged people to be careful and added, "Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY. " Taking to the caption, he wrote, "Kripya Dhyan De."

India reported 56,211 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data.

-with PTI inputs