Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon's dance off on Dhak Dhak and Tip Tip Barsa

Bollywood queens Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit recently indulged in a dance face-off on the stage of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. It was a treat to watch Madhuri Dixit grooving to Raveena Tandon’s iconic number Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Raveena Tandon recreating Madhuri's Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3, Raveena will be joining the show as a special guest.

The makers of the show shared a clip from the show featuring the two leading ladies can be seen dancing. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Khoob hoga dhamaal jab hum sabke favourite Dhak Dhak aur Tip Tip dance ka hoga swap. Dekhna na bhoolein Madhuri aur Raveena ka yeh iconic dance, #DanceDeewane3 mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Towards the end of the video, both the divas groove together to Raveena’s hit dance number “Ankhiyon se Goli Mare” from Dulhe Raja. The two actresses have never shared a frame, despite starring in two films together– Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan (1998) and Gharwali Baharwali (1998). Both the movies featured Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance.



On the work front, both Raveena and Madhuri will soon be seen with their respective series on Netflix.

Raveena’s digital debut is titled Aranyak, a supernatural crime thriller directed by Vinay Waikul. The series will be bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films, and the show-runner of the series will be Rohan Sippy of Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

Raveena will be seen as a cop, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himalayan town.

'Finding Anamika' is a suspenseful family drama series which is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra under

Madhuri’s series titled Finding Anamika has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic, features her as a global superstar, wife and mother. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the series revolves around Madhuri”s character and what happens when she suddenly vanishes without a trace.